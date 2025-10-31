New rules for power banks and batteries on planes

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has published new regulations for transporting power batteries and battery-powered devices, such as power banks, on planes.

The changes are part of IATA’s 2026 editions of key industry manuals for cargo and ground operations, which include around 100 major changes and revisions to align with evolving global standards.

The adjustments regarding power banks and batteries are part of the Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR).

The lithium-ion chemistry used in most modern electronics’ batteries, including those in smartphones, laptops, and wearables, can cause explosions or fires, especially when handled improperly.

While incidents are very rare when considering the widespread adoption, the IATA explained that the number of lithium-ion batteries transported as cargo by air has surged 25% year over year.

“At the same time, the industry has seen several incidents involving overheating power banks on aircraft, contributing to the need for revised regulations around the shipment of lithium batteries,” IATA said.

The first rule that travellers should be aware of is that storing spare batteries and power banks in checked luggage is strictly prohibited.

This is because it can be difficult to extinguish a fire in a cargo hold, where it can go unnoticed for longer and quickly spread between people’s luggage.

Several surveys have shown that around half of flying travellers are unaware that they should not carry lithium-ion batteries in their checked luggage despite airlines’ warnings.

The new regulations also state that batteries and power banks must not be charged using in-seat or in-flight power at any time during the flight.

They also cannot be charged or used to power other portable electronic devices during taxi, takeoff, or landing.

Furthermore, power banks and batteries must not be placed in cabin baggage in overhead lockers, they must be kept under the seat in front of the owner or another designated location, like a seatback pocket.

The regulations also stipulate that lithium-ion cells with capacities of 20 watt-hours (Wh) or higher and batteries with 100Wh or higher packed with equipment must be at a 30% or lower state-of-charge.

Zero incidents on three biggest South African airlines

Photographer: wisely / Shutterstock.com

In recent years, several international airlines have started prohibiting charging and discharging power banks during flights, including Emirates, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Singapore Airlines.

Some airlines also recommend that customers use onboard power outlets to charge devices like smartphones while in flight.

Although there has been an increase in battery fire incidents on international flights, South Africa’s three biggest domestic airlines have not experienced one such incident to date.

Airlink, Lift, and FlySafair recently told MyBroadband that they still allow customers to charge and discharge their power banks in flight.

However, these airlines follow the IATA DGR when it comes to handling lithium-ion batteries. If they also align with the latest revisions, South African travellers can expect stricter rules to come into force.

With some domestic airlines — including Lift and FlySafair — it is already not possible to charge a power bank using onboard power outlets, as these are not available on its aircraft.

Lift also requires that passengers closely monitor their power banks during flight to ensure no excessive heat is generated during use.

“Should the device generate heat, pose a risk, or interfere with the aircraft’s electrical systems, cabin crew will request passengers to disconnect the device,” Lift said.

“In the unlikely event something did overheat, it would trigger a diversion, which is standard safety protocol.”

All commercial aircraft are equipped with fire containment pouches, and cabin crews are trained on how to extinguish and dispose of malfunctioning batteries.