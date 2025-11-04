Groundbreaking Eskom robot patented in the United States and sold globally

Eskom’s Powerline Inspection Robot is a homegrown invention that has caught the attention of power utilities in other countries and has been patented in both South Africa and the United States.

What began as a master’s project is now changing the way the state-owned power utility manages and maintains its national power lines.

“This robot has already caught the eye of Tokyo Electric Power Company, proving that homegrown ideas can make a global impact,” Eskom said.

“Now patented in both South Africa and the United States, and brought to market through UKZN’s InQubate, this robot represents more than just innovation.”

The utility said the Powerline Inspection Robot was originally developed by Trevor Lorimer and former University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) professor Edward Boje.

The project was supported by Eskom’s Research, Testing, and Development team and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs’ Technology Transfer Fund.

According to Lorimer, managing director of Power Line Robotics, the robot originated as a master’s project aimed at significantly enhancing the efficiency of powerline inspections.

It aims to cost-effectively reduce the number of faults on power lines through the use of robotics. It effectively transports inspection cameras and other sensors along the power line.

It is also capable of climbing past towers and provides remarkable inspection details of the line and support structure.

“Our robots are specialised vehicles that can transport high-resolution cameras along live overhead power lines,” Power Line Robotics says.

“They are designed to roll on conductors, negotiate line hardware, and climb past towers: abilities that enable them to reach multiple spans on the same phase.”

It adds that, because the robots mount to power line conductors, they remain stable and are highly energy-efficient.

The robots are remotely controlled from a specifically designed ground station, and Power Line Robotics has worked to automate manoeuvres like clearing dampers and other line hardware.

Trevor Lorimor with Eskom technicians remotely controlling the Powerline Inspection Robot from a ground station

“Our latest work involves using the latest machine-vision technology to enable our robots to sense line hardware remotely and adapt climbing operations accordingly,” Power Line Robotics says.

The robots are designed to withstand extreme electromagnetic environments and severe weather conditions, including high winds, heavy rainfall, and intense UV radiation.

​”Robust shielding and specific circuit design techniques ensure reliable operation under even the most challenging conditions.”

Lorimer previously said that the Powerline Inspection Robots will help reduce faults that trip power lines in South Africa.

“Eskom handles many faults on its power lines every year,” Lorimer said back in 2016. “These faults can lead to power dips that affect industry and residential customers.”

Before it had the option of using the Powerline Inspection Robot, Eskom inspected its lines by helicopter or foot patrol. These were expensive and often hazardous methods.

“In the longer term, robots will be able to remain on the line indefinitely, providing data on a more regular basis,” Lorimer said.

He added that the technology would help with detecting damage earlier, resulting in an overall reduction in faults that trip power lines.

“This is a disruptive innovation, and other teams from around the world have been working on such inspection vehicles,” Lorimer said.

“There are significant differences between our design and others, however, that will provide an edge over others.”

At the time, he revealed that the UK and New Zealand governments had already shown deep interest in the project and that he was headed to the US to speak with utilities in California.

Photos of the power line inspection robot and Eskom technicians deploying it