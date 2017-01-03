New HyperX epic gaming peripherals

Kingston has revealed its new lineup of HyperX PC gaming peripherals, including its first gaming mouse.

The company announced its new and upcoming products at CES 2017.

The latest HyperX peripheral lineup includes two new mechanical keyboards, a gaming mouse, and a 7.1 headset.

The new HyperX peripherals, along with their international release date and pricing, are detailed below.

Alloy RGB Gaming Keyboard

Durable metal frame

16-million colour RGB lighting

Dynamic lighting control

Available Q3 2017

MSRP: N/A

Alloy FPS Gaming Keyboard

Durable metal frame

Cherry MX Red or Brown switch options

Dynamic red LED lighting

Available January 2017

MSRP: $99

Pulsefire Gaming Mouse

Optical gaming mouse

Four preset DPI settings with LED indicators

Available April 2017

MSRP: under $49

Cloud Revolver S

Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound

Plug-and-Play

Available March 2017

MSRP: $149

Now read: New Lenovo Legion PCs for hardcore gamers