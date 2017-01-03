New HyperX epic gaming peripherals

3 January 2017

Kingston has revealed its new lineup of HyperX PC gaming peripherals, including its first gaming mouse.

The company announced its new and upcoming products at CES 2017.

The latest HyperX peripheral lineup includes two new mechanical keyboards, a gaming mouse, and a 7.1 headset.

The new HyperX peripherals, along with their international release date and pricing, are detailed below.

Alloy RGB Gaming Keyboard

  • Durable metal frame
  • 16-million colour RGB lighting
  • Dynamic lighting control
  • Available Q3 2017
  • MSRP: N/A

HyperX Alloy RGB

Alloy FPS Gaming Keyboard

  • Durable metal frame
  • Cherry MX Red or Brown switch options
  • Dynamic red LED lighting
  • Available January 2017
  • MSRP: $99

HyperX Alloy FPS

Pulsefire Gaming Mouse

  • Optical gaming mouse
  • Four preset DPI settings with LED indicators
  • Available April 2017
  • MSRP: under $49

HyperX Pulsefire

Cloud Revolver S

  • Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound
  • Plug-and-Play
  • Available March 2017
  • MSRP: $149

HyperX Cloud Revolver S

