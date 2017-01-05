Samsung unveils its first-ever gaming laptops — Odyssey

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Samsung Notebook Odyssey, a new portable gaming PC with high-power performance and dynamic display.

Available in 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch models, Samsung said its new gaming notebooks will pack power in a beautiful design with premium features.

“The Samsung Notebook Odyssey was designed specifically with gamers in mind and is equipped with exclusive features to offer users one of the best gaming notebook available on the market,” said YoungGyoo Choi, senior vice president of the PC business team in the mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics.

“Today, serious and even casual gamers seek computing devices that not only pack power for intense graphics-rich games but also feature a stylish and portable design.”

The Samsung Notebook Odyssey’s keyboard feature sergonomically curved keycaps — 0.5mm volcano keycaps on the 17.3-inch with configurable backlighting, and 0.3mm crater keycaps and backlit WASD keys on the 15.6-inch.

Its gaming notebooks will also include exclusive software called PC Message and PC Gallert for peer-to-peer sharing with other devices, such as smartphones.

The Verge reported that pricing on the Samsung Notebook Odyssey 15.6-inch with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 will start at $1,199 (R16332).

The key specifications of the new notebooks are summarised in the tables below.