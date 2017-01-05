Nvidia unveils new Shield TV with 4K HDR support

Nvidia has launched its new Shield TV along with GeForce Now on-demand game streaming at CES 2017.

The updated Shield TV features 4K HDR support and boasts three-times the performance of any other streaming box on the market.

The device runs on Android TV and can stream 4K content from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, Vudu, and more.

The Shield TV comes with a controller and remote and can also be controlled using voice commands through Google Assistant.

Nvidia has added Shield TV support for hundreds of new games, allowing users to stream the latest titles directly to their TV using GeForce Now.

The GeForce Now system allows users to stream graphics-intensive games at 1,920 x 1,080 at 60fps through a cloud service.

Users pay a monthly subscription of $7.99 for unlimited access to Nvidia’s library of triple-A gaming titles.

Gamers can also stream games from their desktop PC to their Nvidia Shield TV.

The Nvidia Shield TV 16GB model is priced at $199, with the Pro 500GB priced at $299.