Gigabyte reveals two new powerful gaming laptops

Gigabyte has revealed two new 15.6-inch gaming laptops at CES 2017, the Sabre 15 and P56.

The laptops are powered by Intel 7th-Gen processors and GeForce GTX 10-series graphics cards.

The P56 delivers “enthusiast-level” performance, while the Sabre 15 features a choice of Nvidia’s latest mobile graphics cards in a lightweight build.

Full specifications of the laptops were not disclosed and pricing is yet to be announced.

Gigabyte P56

The P56 is aimed at enthusiasts and hardcore gamers, and aims to drive games at 1080p or 4K.

Display: 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 (optional 3,840 x 2,160)

15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 (optional 3,840 x 2,160) Processor: Intel Core i7-7700HQ

Intel Core i7-7700HQ Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

Sabre 15

The Sabre 15 boasts a slim design with 2.2mm-travel scissor-type keys set in an optional backlit RGB keyboard.

Display: 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080

15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Processor: Intel Core i7 7th-Gen

Intel Core i7 7th-Gen Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB / GTX 1050 2GB

Now read: Nvidia unveils new Shield TV with 4K HDR support