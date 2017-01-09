Razer’s new 4K projector turns your room into a massive screen

Razer has revealed its Project Ariana high-definition projector at CES 2017.

Project Ariana offers gamers a more immersive experience by using its ultra-wide fisheye lens to project 4K video across an entire room.

Users will be able to play a game on their monitor as usual, while in-game graphics and UI elements are projected onto the walls of the room around them.

Project Ariana uses a pair of 3D cameras to detect room lighting, furniture, and other environmental factors, removing any image distortion.

The projector also uses Razer’s Chroma lighting system to sync with other Razer peripherals and can also be used as a standard 4K projector.

Project Ariana is in development and there is currently no pricing or release date information available.

