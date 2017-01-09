Asus unveils powerful VivoPC X portable gaming PC

9 January 2017

Asus has revealed its new portable VivoPC X at CES 2017.

The Asus VivoPC lineup includes compact desktop PCs aimed at mainstream users, but the VivoPC X features powerful gaming hardware.

The desktop PC is housed in a chassis similar to a modern gaming console.

The device weighs 2.2kg and has been tested being exposed to vibration, drops, humidity, and high temperatures – making it an ideal portable gaming solution.

The VivoPC X is priced at $799 and will be available in March 2017.

Below are the specifications of the Asus VivoPC X, according to AnandTech.

Asus VivoPC X
Processor Intel Core i5-7300HQ
Graphics Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
Memory 8GB DDR4 2,133MHz
Storage 512GB M.2 SATA SSD, 2TB 2.5-inch 7,200 RPM HDD
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GbE
USB Ports 4x USB 3.0 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
Power Supply 230W
Dimensions 76 x 260 x 280 mm
Price $799

Asus VivoPC X 2

Asus VivoPC X 1

Now read: Razer’s new 4K projector turns your room into a massive screen

Share your thoughts: Asus unveils powerful VivoPC X portable gam…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Asus unveils powerful VivoPC X portable gaming PC