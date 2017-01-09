Asus unveils powerful VivoPC X portable gaming PC

Asus has revealed its new portable VivoPC X at CES 2017.

The Asus VivoPC lineup includes compact desktop PCs aimed at mainstream users, but the VivoPC X features powerful gaming hardware.

The desktop PC is housed in a chassis similar to a modern gaming console.

The device weighs 2.2kg and has been tested being exposed to vibration, drops, humidity, and high temperatures – making it an ideal portable gaming solution.

The VivoPC X is priced at $799 and will be available in March 2017.

Below are the specifications of the Asus VivoPC X, according to AnandTech.