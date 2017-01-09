Asus unveils powerful VivoPC X portable gaming PC

Asus has revealed its new portable VivoPC X at CES 2017.
The Asus VivoPC lineup includes compact desktop PCs aimed at mainstream users, but the VivoPC X features powerful gaming hardware.
The desktop PC is housed in a chassis similar to a modern gaming console.
The device weighs 2.2kg and has been tested being exposed to vibration, drops, humidity, and high temperatures – making it an ideal portable gaming solution.
The VivoPC X is priced at $799 and will be available in March 2017.
Below are the specifications of the Asus VivoPC X, according to AnandTech.
|
Asus VivoPC X
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-7300HQ
|Graphics Card
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Memory
|8GB DDR4 2,133MHz
|Storage
|512GB M.2 SATA SSD, 2TB 2.5-inch 7,200 RPM HDD
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GbE
|USB Ports
|4x USB 3.0 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
|Power Supply
|230W
|Dimensions
|76 x 260 x 280 mm
|Price
|$799
