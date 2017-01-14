Everything South African gamers need to know about the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo recently revealed that its new Switch gaming console will be launch worldwide – including in South Africa – on 3 March 2017.

The Switch features a selection of unique features and aims to merge portable and traditional gaming with a versatile and powerful solution.

While the company has not yet confirmed all the specifications for the Switch, it revealed most of the product’s features during the recent reveal.

Features

The Switch’s main attraction is its hybrid functionality, allowing owners to game in a traditional console environment or on the go.

The device consists of a 720p touchscreen tablet flanked by two detachable Joy-Con controllers.

These motion-sensitive detachable controllers can be used in a variety of ways – from sliding onto the touchscreen frame to form a Game Boy-like unit, to being split into two small controllers for local multiplayer.

Once the controllers are detached, the Switch can be connected to its dock – which increases performance and allows the device to function as a traditional console (connecting to a TV and displaying games in full HD).

The left and right Joy-Con controllers include different features, with the right featuring an IR sensor and the left supporting Nintendo’s new haptic feedback vibration.

Gamers can also purchase the standalone Pro controller for the Switch, which sports a conventional controller design similar to that of the Xbox One’s controller.

Hardware

Nvidia has confirmed the Nintendo Switch will be powered by its mobile Tegra processor.

The Tegra X1 processor is a Maxwell-based mobile SoC that has been implemented in a number of devices, including the Google Pixel C tablet.

Nvidia is working on a Tegra X2 SoC based on the Pascal graphics architecture and 16nm manufacturing process, but Nintendo has not yet confirmed which Tegra SoC the Switch will be powered by.

Below are the known specifications of the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Specifications SoC Nvidia Tegra Display 6.2-inch (1,280 x 720) LCD Battery 2.5-6.5 Hours Storage 32GB NAND + microSDXC I/O USB Type-C Release Date 3 March 2017 Price $299

Games

Games for the Nintendo Switch will be sold on cartridges and will include a number of third-party titles in addition to new first-party games.

Nintendo revealed that Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will release alongside the Switch and that other titles, such as the 1-2 Switch minigame collection, would also be available at launch.

Other first-party games announced for the Switch include Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 2.

The platform will support a number of third-party titles, such as FIFA, Dragon Quest IX, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The Switch will require a paid subscription in order to play online. Nintendo’s subscription service will function similarly to PS Plus or Xbox Live, granting users free games and deals.

Good news is that the console won’t be region-locked, meaning local gamers will be able to import the console or games without fear of incompatibility.

The Nintendo Switch is priced at $299 internationally, but no local pricing is currently available.