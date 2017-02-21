Blizzard dropping support for Windows XP and Vista

Blizzard will drop support for Windows XP and Vista. Gamers using the operating systems will be unable to play their games once support drops.

“Microsoft ceased mainstream support for these versions of Windows in 2009 and 2012 respectively, but since a decent portion of our audience was still using them at the time, we continued supporting them,” said Blizzard.

“However, there have been three major Windows releases since Vista, and at this point, the vast majority of our audience has upgraded to one of the newer versions.”

World of Warcraft, StarCraft II, Diablo III, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm will all drop support for the old operating systems this year.

Blizzard will roll out changes on a staggered schedule.

Now read: Battlefield 1 servers now in South Africa