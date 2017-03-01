Xbox launches Netflix-style game subscription service

Microsoft’s new Game Pass subscription service for Xbox allows gamers to enjoy a large library of games for a monthly fee.

Xbox Game Pass gives users access to over 100 Xbox and backward-compatible Xbox 360 games for a monthly subscription fee of $9.99.

Games available at launch include Halo 5: Guardians, Payday 2, NBA 2K16, and SoulCalibur II.

Game Pass subscribers are able to download games to their device and will enjoy discounts on all titles in the catalogue if purchased.

New games will be added to Game Pass every month, while older games will cycle out of the programme.

Xbox Game Pass is currently available to select Xbox Insider Program members, and will become available to all Xbox users in the coming months.

