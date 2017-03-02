Microsoft mixed reality Acer headset unveiled

Microsoft announced that its Windows Mixed Reality dev kits start shipping in March, and that it plans to bring mixed reality to Xbox One.

“We’re partnering with leading device makers including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and 3Glasses on a wide range of headsets that pair with your Windows Mixed Reality-ready PC,” said Microsoft.

“Starting this month, we will begin to ship developer edition headsets created in partnership with Acer to our developer partners.”

The Acer Windows Mixed Reality Development Edition headset, pictured below, features:

Two LCD displays (1,440 x 1,440).

Refresh rate up to 90Hz (native).

Audio out and microphone support.

HDMI 2.0 (display) and USB 3.0 (data) for connectivity.

The company also announced that Windows Mixed Reality experiences will come to the “Xbox One family of devices” – including Project Scorpio – in 2018.

Now read: Ubisoft is making an Avatar video game