Nintendo Switch sells like crazy

Sales of the Nintendo Switch have taken off in the United States.

The Nintendo Switch was launched globally on 3 March, with local pricing sitting at R5,299.

Nick Wingfield, a reporter at the New York Times, said the Friday and Saturday sales of the Nintendo Switch exceeded the first 2-day sales of any system in Nintendo’s history.

“This is particularly notable, given that Switch launched in March, rather than the holidays,” said Wingfield.

He said Zelda for the Nintendo Switch is the bestselling standalone launch title in Nintendo’s history.