PlayStation 4 major system update 4.50 – All the details

9 March 2017

Sony has released its latest major system software update for the PlayStation 4, System Software 4.50.

The software will allow for a range of new features, including external HDD support.

The main features of the update are listed below.

  • External hard drive – USB 3.0 or later hard drives are supported. 250GB to 8TB.
  • PS VR improvements – Support for Blu-Ray 3D discs.
  • Voice chat for Remote Play – Voice chat for Remote Play on Windows or Mac PC, or an Xperia device.
  • Custom wallpaper – Set any screenshot as your PS4 home screen wallpaper.
  • GIF support – Share GIFs from Sharefactory to your activity feeds.
  • Boost Mode (PS4 Pro only) – provides better performance for legacy titles.

