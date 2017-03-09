PlayStation 4 major system update 4.50 – All the details

Sony has released its latest major system software update for the PlayStation 4, System Software 4.50.
The software will allow for a range of new features, including external HDD support.
The main features of the update are listed below.
- External hard drive – USB 3.0 or later hard drives are supported. 250GB to 8TB.
- PS VR improvements – Support for Blu-Ray 3D discs.
- Voice chat for Remote Play – Voice chat for Remote Play on Windows or Mac PC, or an Xperia device.
- Custom wallpaper – Set any screenshot as your PS4 home screen wallpaper.
- GIF support – Share GIFs from Sharefactory to your activity feeds.
- Boost Mode (PS4 Pro only) – provides better performance for legacy titles.
