Microsoft adds game chat transcription to Windows 10

Microsoft has revealed a new speech-to-text service for Xbox One and Windows 10.

The game chat transcription feature can convert player voice communications into text, or have typed text read out to users.

Transcription will only be available within supported games and can be activated by following these steps:

Navigate to Settings > All settings > Ease of Access > Game chat transcription on Xbox One / or Settings > General > Game chat transcription on Windows 10.

To transcribe other players’ voices into text, select Speech-to-text.

To have your chat text read to other players, select Text-to-speech.

To choose the voice that other players will hear when your chat text is read, select one of the available voices in the Text-to-speech menu.

Microsoft has started rolling out game chat transcription to Windows 10 and Xbox One, and it is currently supported in Halo Wars 2.

Now read: Microsoft adds OneDrive adverts to Windows 10 File Explorer