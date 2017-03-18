10 bestselling video games in the US for February 2017

NPD Group has revealed its statistics for US video game sales in February 2017.

The rankings are based on digital and physical game sales from participating publishers in NPD’s digital panel.

Ubisoft’s For Honor was the bestselling game across all platforms, despite only being in the market for 12 days in February.

The 10 bestselling video games for February 2017 are below.

All Platforms – Including PC 1 For Honor 2 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard 3 Grand Theft Auto V 4 NBA 2K17 5 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege 7 Madden NFL 17 8 Battlefield 1 9 Nioh 10 Overwatch

Xbox One 1 For Honor 2 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard 3 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare 4 Grand Theft Auto V 5 NBA 2K17 6 Halo Wars 2 7 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege 8 Battlefield 1 9 Madden NFL 17 10 Overwatch

PlayStation 4 1 For Honor 2 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard 3 Grand Theft Auto V 4 Nioh 5 NBA 2K17 6 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare 7 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue 8 Battlefield 1 9 Madden NFL 17 10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

