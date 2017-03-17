Nintendo to double Switch production – Report

Nintendo plans to double the planned production run of its Switch console during the coming year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Nintendo initially aimed to ship two million units of the console during its launch month. The Wall Street Journal said it sold just under 2.5 million.

According to the report, Nintendo plans to produce 16 million consoles in the coming year, starting in April.

According to The Verge, the Nintendo Switch may outsell the poorly-performing Wii U – which has sold 13.5 million units since launch in 2012.

