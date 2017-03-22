Upcoming video game releases in South Africa

Ster-Kinekor Entertainment has shared the South African release dates of a number of upcoming games.
2017 is shaping up to be an exciting year for gamers, with a number of high-quality titles set to launch this year.
With many AAA titles launching in the coming months, Ster Kinekor provided a breakdown of the games – and their platforms – it is distributing in April, May, and June.
Video Game Releases in SA
|Title
|Platform
|Release Date
April
|LEGO City Undercover
|PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|7 April
|Outlast Trinity
|PS4, Xbox One
|25 April
|Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
|PC
|26 April
May
|Prey
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|5 May
|MSGP3: The Official Motocross Video Game
|PS4, Xbox One
|12 May
|Farpoint
|PSVR
|17 May
|Injustice 2
|PS4, Xbox One
|19 May
June
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|6 June
|MotoGP 2017
|PS4, Xbox One
|15 June
