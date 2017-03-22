Upcoming video game releases in South Africa

22 March 2017

Ster-Kinekor Entertainment has shared the South African release dates of a number of upcoming games.

2017 is shaping up to be an exciting year for gamers, with a number of high-quality titles set to launch this year.

With many AAA titles launching in the coming months, Ster Kinekor provided a breakdown of the games – and their platforms – it is distributing in April, May, and June.

Video Game Releases in SA
Title Platform Release Date
April
LEGO City Undercover PS4, Xbox One, Switch 7 April
Outlast Trinity PS4, Xbox One 25 April
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III PC 26 April
May
Prey PS4, Xbox One, PC 5 May
MSGP3: The Official Motocross Video Game PS4, Xbox One 12 May
Farpoint PSVR 17 May
Injustice 2 PS4, Xbox One 19 May
June
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind PS4, Xbox One, PC 6 June
MotoGP 2017 PS4, Xbox One 15 June

