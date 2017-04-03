Live symphonic video game music show in South Africa

The Stellenbosch City Orchestra will perform the first ever video game music show with a full symphony orchestra in South Africa.

Called Gameplay, the event will take place in Stellenbosch on 6 May.

If the project is successful, the organisers will bring the show to Bloemfontein and Gauteng.

Tickets for the event at The Woodmill are on sale through Computicket for R230. Block bookings of 10 or more can get discounted tickets for R185 each.

Doors open at 19:30 and the two-hour show starts at 20:00.