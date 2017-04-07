Photographer pulls out of GeekFest after “shooting cosplayers while they changed”

A photographer who was scheduled to shoot photos at GeekFest 2017 has withdrawn from the event, following accusations that he recently took photos of cosplayers while they were changing.

The accusations caused a stir among South African cosplayers, with many announcing they would not attend the event.

GeekFest responded, stating that it will not turn a blind eye to the matter.

“We take the safety of the South African cosplay community very seriously and have dealt with the problem,” said GeekFest.

“Regretfully, I will not be taking photographs or video at GeekFest in May. I do not want an amazing event to suffer due to hearsay and allegations that are being spread,” said the photographer.

“I have informed the owners that I will not be performing those functions and wish to thank them for an amazing opportunity.”

GeekFest 2017 is scheduled to be held at Montecasino in Fourways on 13 and 14 May.

Now read: rAge Cape Town cancelled