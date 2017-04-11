ESL unveils R2-million gaming tournament for South Africa

ESL has partnered with Kwesé Sports to launch the first professional eSports competition in Africa.

The ESL African Championship boasts a prize pool of R2 million and will be open to South African Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams and Hearthstone players from across Africa.

The first series of the championship will run from April to June, with the Hearthstone qualifiers kicking off on 15 April and the CS:GO qualifiers starting on 23 April.

The second series will be held from July to October.

The finals will take place at the rAge Expo in Johannesburg and will feature the top four CS:GO teams and the top four Hearthstone players facing off.

“We are excited to bring the ESL African Championship to the local eSports community,” said ESL Executive board member Malte Barth.

In future, ESL and Kwesé will expand the CS:GO competition to include other regions in Africa.

