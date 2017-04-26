New Call of Duty set in WWII looks insane

Activision has unveiled its latest Call of Duty game: Call of Duty: WWII.

The game takes the series “back to its roots”, said Activision.

Call of Duty: WWII is about a “squad’s remarkable journey of personal growth and heroism across Europe in World War II, and is a story about common men and women doing uncommon things to preserve freedom”.

The game focuses on the actions of a squad from 1944 to 1945, but will also touch on events from 1940 to 1944 to “help set the stage for the narrative and establish the characters”.

“The game takes players from the beaches of Normandy to the liberation of Paris and beyond, across a variety of heart-racing engagements and epic battles.”

The game will feature a campaign and a multiplayer element, which will be revealed at E3.

Call of Duty: WWII will be released on 3 November.

