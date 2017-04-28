Nintendo unveils new handheld – the 2DS XL

Nintendo has revealed its new 2DS XL portable console, which incorporates features from the latest 3DS model.

The 2DS XL includes C-stick controls, an NFC reader, and improved processing power.

The device also boasts two large screens – 82% larger than the previous 2DS – but does not include 3D display functionality like the 3DS XL.

Nintendo said the 2DS XL will have many titles available for it, and can play 3DS games, plus “nearly all” DS and DSi games.

The 2DS XL will be available from 28 July 2017 at a recommended retail price of $149.

