Acer’s X27 gaming monitor – 4K at 144Hz

Acer has revealed its latest 4K gaming monitor, the Predator X27.

The 27-inch display features Quantum Dot technology, support for 99% of the Adobe RGB colour space, Nvidia G-Sync, and Acer HDR Ultra.

The HDR technology “offers the best possible contrast quality of the high dynamic range with advanced LED local dimming in 384 individually-controlled zones that shine light only when and where it is required”, it said.

Acer also punted the fact that the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution can be displayed at a 144Hz refresh rate and with a 4ms response time.

Price and launch date information was not stated by Acer.