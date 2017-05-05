Local competitive gaming coming to SuperSport

The Telkom Digital Gaming League has rebranded and partnered with SuperSport to air its upcoming Dota 2 and CS:GO tournaments.

The company is now a standalone entity owned by Telkom and has changed its name to VS Gaming.

Telkom’s Cambridge Mokanyane is the CEO of VS Gaming.

“Telkom pioneered eSports in South Africa, but with its tremendous growth, we realised that it needed to be a standalone entity to give it the focus it deserves,” said Mokanyane.

“The aim of VS Gaming is to grow the eSports market while working with other organisations to make it professional.”

Established tournaments such as the Masters League will continue throughout the 2017 season and rules and policies will remain the same.

The company has also partnered with SuperSport to broadcast its upcoming VS Gaming Dota 2 and CS: GO tournaments.

The largest FIFA 17 tournament in Africa – from 22-23 July in Johannesburg – will also be held by VS Gaming.

Now read: SuperSport eSports channel gets launch date