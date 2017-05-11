Few gamers in the US interested in PlayStation 4 Pro

Data from Nielsen’s Games 360 US report suggest that few gamers are interested in buying a PS4 Pro or Xbox Scorpio.

Michael Flamberg, vice president and general manager of Nielsen Games, said the way 7th-generation devices are being used is shifting.

They have transitioned from pure gaming machines to multimedia devices, used for streaming and consuming media.

Low interest

The graph below summarises respondents’ answers to a question regarding their intention to purchase a new gaming console.

According to the results, 15% of gamers over the age of 13 said they would definitely or probably buy a PlayStation 4 Pro, while 13% said they would definitely or probably get a Scorpio.

Looking at the general population – not just gamers – 11% said they would definitely or probably get a PS4 Pro, while 9% said they would definitely or probably buy a Scorpio.