Tuluntulu launches Mind Sports South Africa eSports channel

Tuluntulu has partnered with Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) to launch a 24-hour gaming channel.

Tuluntulu is a South African video and radio streaming platform, and has app support in over 150 countries.

The MSSA channel will feature games and championships, news, and interviews involving clubs, schools, and star players.

The channel will also show international eSports content from the International eSports Federation.

Morizane Boyes, president of the MSSA, said the partnership will assists in developing all the games for which it is the custodian – of which eSports is showing the greatest growth.

