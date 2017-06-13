The biggest news from Sony’s event at E3 2017

Sony showed off a selection of new games and products at its E3 conference, along with new gameplay trailers for upcoming titles.

The biggest announcements from Sony’s event are below.

Spider-Man

The trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man game shows off web-slinging, open-world gameplay, and impressive graphics. Spider-Man is set to release in 2018.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Sony showed off new gameplay for the Crash N. Sane Trilogy, which is set to launch on 30 June 2017.

PlayLink for PS4

Sony introduced PlayLink, which allows players to use their smartphones as controllers for a selection of multiplayer games.

Knack 2

Sony released a new trailer for Knack 2, which is set to release on 5 September 2017.

Days Gone

New footage of the zombie survival game Days Gone shows off the story and gameplay. The game is set to release on 29 December 2017.

Shadow of the Colossus

Sony announced a Shadow of the Colossus remake with an epic trailer. The game is set to release next year.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Sony showed off new footage for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a standalone title which will be available on 22 August 2017.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

The Before the Storm standalone expansion for Life is Strange will release on 31 August 2017.

Gran Turismo Sport

Sony released a new trailer for Gran Turismo Sport, which is set to release later this year.

Destiny 2

A new trailer for Destiny 2 was revealed. The game will release on 8 September 2017.