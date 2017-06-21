Sega retro game collection for Android and iPhone launched

Sega has launched a collection of retro games for iPhone and Android, The Verge reported.

Called Sega Forever, the games will be available for free – with the option to pay $1.99 to disable ads.

The collection sports modern features such as cloud saves, Bluetooth controller support, and online leaderboards. The games can also be played offline.

At launch, five games from the Sega Mega Drive will be available: Sonic the Hedgehog, Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Kid Chameleon, and Phantasy Star II.

New games will be added to the collection every two weeks, and will include official emulations and ported games across all Sega console eras.