VS Gaming to host R1.5-million FIFA 17 tournament

VS Gaming – previously the Telkom Digital Gaming League – will host the biggest FIFA tournament in Africa.

Boasting a R1.5-million prize pool, the VS Gaming Festival will see a thousand FIFA 17 players battle it out.

The tournament will take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 22-23 July.

VS Gaming has partnered with Xbox, Metro FM, and SuperSport for the event, with all games streaming on the GINX eSports channel.

Music acts Casper Nyovest, Ricky Rick, DJ Fresh, and Euphonik will perform at the event.

The event is open to the public – you can register on the VS Gaming website to qualify for the 1,000 available spots.

Tournament participation is free, and attendance tickets are available from Computicket for R100.