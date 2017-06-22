The Steam Summer Sale has officially begun

Steam’s 2017 Summer Sale kicked off at 19:00 on 22 June 2017, offering PC gamers around the world large discounts on a variety of games.

Thousands of PC games on the Steam Store will be discounted for the duration of the sale.

Prices are constant throughout the sale and there will not be any flash sales or daily deals.

The Steam Summer Sale allows players to earn trading cards and badges by purchasing games and completing their Discovery Queue.

Users will also receive stickers for completing daily quests which they can collect in their Summer Sale sticker book.

Steam’s 2017 Summer Sale will continue until 18:00 on 5 July.