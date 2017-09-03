Why 2017 is the perfect year to buy a gaming laptop

Gaming laptops have been quick to age in the past, but new technologies are changing this.

Not only are laptops infinitely more convenient than desktop PCs, they are now rivalling them in performance and power.

If you are looking to buy a new gaming PC, a laptop is now an attractive option for most gamers.

Performance

With the introduction of graphics cards built on sub-16nm manufacturing processes, notebook chips cram in more power than ever before.

The graphics cards in modern gaming laptops are extremely powerful, with Nvidia dropping its “M” mobile graphics card designation to mark the improvements.

The table below provides a comparison of the specifications of Nvidia’s latest desktop and mobile graphics cards – with the mobile cards providing slightly slower clock speeds.

Processor performance has also improved greatly, thanks to new Intel and AMD chips for notebooks – offering high performance and good power efficiency.

Another issue which is being solved by modern laptops is the high expense of – and often inability to – upgrading graphics cards.

With the addition of the Thunderbolt 3 standard to laptops, gamers can now purchase an external graphics card for hardcore gaming.

This allows the laptop to act as a capable portable gaming machine, which can be “upgraded” with ease.

Thunderbolt 3 ports are becoming increasingly common on notebooks due to their flexibility and high-bandwidth interface.

Laptops are also being produced with 4K, 120Hz, and G-Sync displays – providing great gaming visuals.

Nvidia Cards

GPU CUDA Cores Base Clock Boost Clock Memory GTX 1060 1,280 1,506MHz 1,708MHz 6GB GDDR5 GTX 1060 “Mobile” 1,280 1,404MHz 1,670MHz 6GB GDDR5 GTX 1070 1,920 1,506MHz 1,683MHz 8GB GDDR5 GTX 1070 “Mobile” 2,048 1,442MHz 1,645MHz 8GB GDDR5 GTX 1080 2,560 1,607MHz 1,733MHz 8GB GDDR5X GTX 1080 “Mobile” 2,560 1,556MHz 1,733MHz 8GB GDDR5X

Nvidia Max-Q

While the factors above are already great reasons to buy a gaming laptop, Nvidia wants to make mobile gaming even more attractive.

Its new Max-Q design aims to do away with bulky, heavy laptops, attributes which make the devices unsuitable for professional use or being transported often.

The design approach delivers desktop-class graphics in a small form factor, and has spawned stylish, powerful gaming beasts like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus – which boasts a GeForce GTX 1080.

Nvidia accommodates for powerful graphics cards in a slim chassis by implementing unique designs, with the Zephyrus, for example, sporting an air vent which doubles as a sloped keyboard stand.

High-end gamers craving a bigger display and an even more powerful GPU can also drive an external graphics card and 4K monitor thanks to Thunderbolt 3 support.

Pricing

The main advantages of a gaming laptop are portability and flexibility.

A device like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus or Razer Blade Pro can also easily blend into a professional environment thanks to their slim designs.

A drawback of high-end gaming laptops, however, is often the price tag.

Laptops are generally much more expensive than a desktop machine with similar specifications – but can make up for this by doubling as your everyday work PC.

With the biggest obstacles preventing gamers from purchasing laptops – lifespan, bulkiness, and performance – addressed by modern tech and design, there has never been a better time to buy one.