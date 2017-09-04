Inside a professional gaming house in South Africa – Photos

MyBroadband recently visited White Rabbit Gaming’s gaming house, where its professional Dota 2 team lives and trains.

The house is in Johannesburg and includes everything gamers need, from high-speed Internet access to a dedicated LAN room.

White Rabbit Gaming’s Dota 2 team won the DGL Masters Series trophy in 2016, along with a share of the R1-million prize pool.

The multi-gaming organisation also has a number of sponsors, including Cool Ideas, which has provided the house with a 100Mbps fibre line.

White Rabbit Gaming members in other teams, such as its CS:GO or Call of Duty squads, have also been provided with 50Mbps fibre from Cool Ideas.

The Dota 2 squad has been living in the gaming house for most of 2017, and its performance has substantially improved due to the intense training sessions the house allows for.

The house includes a dedicated LAN room, living area, kitchen, bathroom, and three bedrooms.

Reception

Living Area

Bedrooms

LAN Room