Duck Hunt is back – but it’s not the game you played as a child

Duck Hunt, the game enjoyed by many on the NES, will soon be back in the form of Duck Season.

The game from Stress Level Zero is made for modern VR systems, and mixes the NES classic with a twist of horror.

As shown in the trailer below, what starts out as a bit of shooting at ducks with your canine pal quickly turns into “a hint of horror in a Spielburgian universe”.

“Re-live a slice of your childhood as you are transported to an eerily familiar memory and play out the dark story that unfolds over a single day/night as your imagination takes over,” states the game’s Steam listing.

The Steam version of the game, compatible with Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, is due out on 14 September.