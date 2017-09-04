Xbox One games with mouse and keyboard support coming soon

Microsoft is working on bringing mouse and keyboard support to the Xbox One, reported Windows Central.

Speaking at PAX West, Xbox CVP Mike Ybarra said the feature would be implemented in a way that avoided balance issues in multiplayer.

Mouse and keyboard users have an accuracy advantage in first-person shooter titles, and gamers will be able to choose who they play against to avoid this imbalance.

“So you’ll see our first games supporting keyboard and mouse soon, I can’t announce what that is, but soon,” he said.

Developers will then decide whether to implement support for the PC control scheme.

