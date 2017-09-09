Biggest games on Steam in South Africa

SteamSpy, from game developer Sergey Galyonkin, has collected data from Steam and segmented it by title and country.

Valve, the company behind Steam, does not release sales figures. However, estimates suggest it is by far the dominant player in the PC digital game distribution space.

When Steam launched in 2003, it was virtually uncontested, and its aggressive seasonal sales cemented its position in the market – endearing itself to PC gamers.

Today, the digital distribution space for PC games features several big players, but Steam still reigns supreme.

Notable examples include Blizzard’s Battle.net, EA’s Origin, Ubisoft’s Uplay, GOG.com, and the Humble Store.

Stats about the most popular games on Steam in South Africa, based on SteamSpy’s findings, are below.

Steam in South Africa

For the week of 4 September, SteamSpy showed the following:

Total active users – 777,144 (± 91,449)

(± 91,449) Share of total users – 0.3%

Share of total games – 0.33%

Owned games per user – 24.27

Average playtime (2 weeks) – 27:36

Average playtime (total) – 978:46

Active users (2 weeks) – 32%

Active users (total) – 87%

Popular games on Steam in SA – Past 2 weeks

Popular Games in SA Rank By players By hours (average per user) 1 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 29.85% Space engineers 41:07 2 DOTA 2 22.99% Dark and Light 35:26 3 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds 15.22% No Man’s Sky 29:59 4 ARK: Survival Evolved 7.16% Path of Exile 29:15 5 Rust 5.07% Age of Empires 2 HD 26:35 6 Rocket League 4.18% Rust 22:12 7 Path of Exile 4.18% Arma 3 21:44 8 Grand Theft Auto V 4.18% PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds 21:43 9 Paladins 3.58% DOTA 2 19:42 10 Terraria 3.28% Warframe 19:27

Most popular games on Steam in SA – All time

Statistics from March 2009 onward.

Popular Games in SA Rank By total players By total hours (average per user) 1 DOTA 2 50.66% DOTA 2 530:34 2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 34.18% Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 428:56 3 Team Fortress 2 28.65% Arma 3 313:22 4 Unturned 20.80% ARK: Survival Evolved 270:02 5 Warframe 15.04% H1Z1: King of the Kill 155:42 6 Paladins 13.27% Garry’s Mod 153:26 7 Path of Exile 12.50% Rust 148:48 8 ARK: Survival Evolved 12.50% The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 131:16 9 Heroes & Generals 11.73% Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 121:23 10 Payday 2: Ultimate Edition 11.06% Fallout 4 113:31

