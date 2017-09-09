Biggest games on Steam in South Africa

SteamSpy, from game developer Sergey Galyonkin, has collected data from Steam and segmented it by title and country.
Valve, the company behind Steam, does not release sales figures. However, estimates suggest it is by far the dominant player in the PC digital game distribution space.
When Steam launched in 2003, it was virtually uncontested, and its aggressive seasonal sales cemented its position in the market – endearing itself to PC gamers.
Today, the digital distribution space for PC games features several big players, but Steam still reigns supreme.
Notable examples include Blizzard’s Battle.net, EA’s Origin, Ubisoft’s Uplay, GOG.com, and the Humble Store.
Stats about the most popular games on Steam in South Africa, based on SteamSpy’s findings, are below.
Steam in South Africa
For the week of 4 September, SteamSpy showed the following:
- Total active users – 777,144 (± 91,449)
- Share of total users – 0.3%
- Share of total games – 0.33%
- Owned games per user – 24.27
- Average playtime (2 weeks) – 27:36
- Average playtime (total) – 978:46
- Active users (2 weeks) – 32%
- Active users (total) – 87%
Popular games on Steam in SA – Past 2 weeks
|Popular Games in SA
|Rank
|By players
|By hours (average per user)
|1
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
|29.85%
|Space engineers
|41:07
|2
|DOTA 2
|22.99%
|Dark and Light
|35:26
|3
|PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
|15.22%
|No Man’s Sky
|29:59
|4
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|7.16%
|Path of Exile
|29:15
|5
|Rust
|5.07%
|Age of Empires 2 HD
|26:35
|6
|Rocket League
|4.18%
|Rust
|22:12
|7
|Path of Exile
|4.18%
|Arma 3
|21:44
|8
|Grand Theft Auto V
|4.18%
|PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
|21:43
|9
|Paladins
|3.58%
|DOTA 2
|19:42
|10
|Terraria
|3.28%
|Warframe
|19:27
Most popular games on Steam in SA – All time
Statistics from March 2009 onward.
|Popular Games in SA
|Rank
|By total players
|By total hours (average per user)
|1
|DOTA 2
|50.66%
|DOTA 2
|530:34
|2
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
|34.18%
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
|428:56
|3
|Team Fortress 2
|28.65%
|Arma 3
|313:22
|4
|Unturned
|20.80%
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|270:02
|5
|Warframe
|15.04%
|H1Z1: King of the Kill
|155:42
|6
|Paladins
|13.27%
|Garry’s Mod
|153:26
|7
|Path of Exile
|12.50%
|Rust
|148:48
|8
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|12.50%
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|131:16
|9
|Heroes & Generals
|11.73%
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
|121:23
|10
|Payday 2: Ultimate Edition
|11.06%
|Fallout 4
|113:31
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.