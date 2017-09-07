Animal Farm being developed into a game

A team of game developers is working on an adaption of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

Authorised by Orwell’s estate, the game will be in the adventure-tycoon style, placing the player in the Manor Farm as one of the animals just before the revolution.

The gameplay will combine story choices and the running of the farm, giving players a chance to experience the consequences of their decisions, said the developers.

“When George Orwell’s seminal novel Animal Farm was first published in 1945, it was seen as a critique of Soviet Russia.”

“As an allegory of absolute power and totalitarian authority, both a needle-sharp satire and a terrible warning, it has proved to have timeless and universal significance.”

The developers believe the lessons in Orwell’s work, such as “power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely”, are still relevant today.

“Orwell posed the reader many questions about power and the corrosive misuse of language. This is a chance to plant the players at the heart of these questions, luring them towards utopia or dictatorship.”

Now read: What it takes to become a professional game developer in South Africa