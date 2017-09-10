How much the average Steam gaming PC costs in South Africa

Steam has published its Hardware Survey for August 2017, detailing the most popular hardware used by PC gamers on the platform.

The survey provides a list of components which make up the average gaming PC on Steam, with popular items including Nvidia graphics cards and Intel quad-core processors.

To see how much the “average” gaming PC using Steam costs, we took the local pricing of these components and built a rig – as detailed below.

Popular cards

The data showed the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 was the most popular graphics card, but it did not differentiate between the 3GB and 6GB models.

However, as the most common amount of VRAM is 1GB, we included the 3GB model of the card in the component list.

The data also shows that quad-core Intel processors with a clock speed of between 3.3-3.69GHz were the most popular among Steam users.

Intel’s Core i5-7500 desktop processor fits into this performance bracket, with base and quad-core boost clock speeds of 3.4GHz and 3.6GHz respectively.

It must be noted that power supplies, motherboards, and cases are not measured by the Steam Hardware Survey, and compatible models were included to provide a pricing overview of a functional PC.

Component Price Intel Core i5-7500 R3,227 8GB Kingston Value DDR4 2,133MHz RAM R1,143 Palit GeForce GTX 1060 StormX 3GB R3,599 Western Digital Blue HDD 1TB R659 Gigabyte H110M-HD2 Motherboard R899 Raidmax 500W PSU R420 Raidmax Vortex V4 Chassis R461 Total Price R10,408

Additional hardware

In addition to internal components, the survey also records data on popular peripherals.

In August 2017, the most popular primary monitor resolution was Full HD (1,920 x 1,080), with the most common multi-monitor desktop resolution 3,840 x 1,080 – indicating a dual-monitor setup.

Additionally, 98.5% of Steam users had a functional microphone installed on their system, while the most popular virtual reality headset was the HTC Vive.

Over 50% of gamers are using Windows 10 64-bit, and Intel and Nvidia continue to dominate the CPU and graphics cards categories respectively.

