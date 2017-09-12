Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition will return in 2018

Nintendo has announced that more units of its Super NES Classic Edition console will ship on its 29 September launch day than the total number of NES Classic Edition consoles shipped in 2016.

Subsequent shipments of the SNES Classic Edition will arrive in stores regularly.

The company said it plans to continue shipping the retro console into 2018. Originally, shipments were set to stop in 2017.

Nintendo also announced plans to bring back its NES Classic Edition system during 2018.

The NES Classic Edition features 30 NES games, such as Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, and Donkey Kong.

The Super NES Classic system features 21 games, including Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Metroid. It will retail for $79.99.

