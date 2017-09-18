PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds breaks Steam player record

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has broken the Steam record for peak player count.
The game achieved a peak player count of 1.34 million, beating titles like Dota 2 and Counster-Strike: Global Offensive.
Dota 2’s all-time peak is a close second, at 1.29 million.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was released in Early Access form in March, and is a shooter title combined with a survival element.
