PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds breaks Steam player record

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has broken the Steam record for peak player count.

The game achieved a peak player count of 1.34 million, beating titles like Dota 2 and Counster-Strike: Global Offensive.

Dota 2’s all-time peak is a close second, at 1.29 million.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was released in Early Access form in March, and is a shooter title combined with a survival element.

