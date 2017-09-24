Desktop PC vs Gaming Laptop – South African pricing

Gaming laptops are great for gamers on the move, but are generally more expensive than a comparable desktop PC.

However, gaming laptops typically include a built-in keyboard, display, speakers, and webcam – which desktop PC owners have to purchase separately.

To see which device gives you more for your rand, we compared the price of a high-end gaming laptop against that of an equivalent gaming PC.

We used pricing from Wootware for the gaming laptop and desktop build – as detailed below.

Laptop

We selected the ASUS ROG Strix GL502VM gaming laptop for the comparison, which boasts an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and a 15.6-inch Full HD G-Sync display.

The laptop is powerful enough to run the latest games, thanks to its desktop-class GPU and quad-core CPU.

ASUS ROG Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 G-Sync GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ RAM 8GB 2,133MHz DDR4 Storage 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD Connectivity Bluetooth, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Etherenet I/O 1x USB-C, 3x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 1x Mini DisplayPort, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Keyboard Membrane Price R27,499

Desktop

For the desktop build, we assembled a list of components which match the specifications of the ROG laptop.

As there is no desktop equivalent of the Intel Core i7-7700HQ, we selected the Intel Core i5-7400 – which features similar performance, according to UserBenchmark.

We have also included a Full HD G-Sync display and a keyboard. We left out the price of a mouse, as most laptop gamers will also purchase a gaming mouse.

The pricing for the desktop build is below.

Component Model Price Processor Intel Core i5-7400 R3,058 Motherboard Gigabyte GA-B250M-D3H R1,299 RAM 2x Corsair Value Select 4GB DDR4 2,133MHz R619 GPU Palit GeForce GTX 1060 6GB JetStream R4,299 Hard Drive WD Blue 1TB 7,200RPM HDD R749 SSD Samsung 850 Evo SSD 250GB R1,599 Power Supply Corsair VS 550 R849 Chassis Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 3 R506 Total PC Price R12,978 Keyboard Logitech Wireless Keyboard R419 G-Sync Monitor Acer Predator XB1 24-inch 144Hz R6,999 Total Price R20,396

Laptop vs PC

The ASUS ROG laptop boasts a powerful graphics card and high-end specifications in a portable and slim frame, although this luxury comes at a higher price.

The laptop is just under R7,500 more than its desktop counterpart, but offers the benefits of portability and flexibility – you can’t exactly put your desktop in your backpack when going on holiday.

Smaller components, smarter cooling, chassis price, and the laptop’s battery also contribute to the price difference seen above.

The cheaper desktop has its advantages, however, offering more customisation options and slightly better performance – due to the ease of cooling its components.

Like most tech products, price versus function will always be a factor – and individual requirements and preferences will dictate a purchasing decision.