PlayStation 4 controller support for Fedora Linux

21 September 2017

GNOME developer Bastien Nocera has implemented enhancements to the Bluetooth stack of the Fedora Linux operating system, reported Softpedia.

The improvements are set to enhance the use of PlayStation 3 DualShock controllers in the GNOME desktop environment.

The controller is now easier to connect to a PC, but still requires an initial connection via USB.

Sony’s PlayStation 4 Dualshock controller is now also supported, thanks to the enhancements.

Users will also be able to charge their controllers via a USB cable connected to their PC without establishing a Bluetooth connection, stated the report.

Now read: Blizzard mutes “toxic” Overwatch players on Xbox Live

Share your thoughts: PlayStation 4 controller support for Fedora…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
PlayStation 4 controller support for Fedora Linux