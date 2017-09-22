Xbox One X selling out globally

The Xbox One X has started selling out around the world, Windows Central reported.
Microsoft’s new 4K console was a top-seller for Amazon and Target in the US, with both stores reportedly selling out.
Amazon Germany has also sold out its allocation.
The Xbox One X features an 8-core custom AMD processor clocked at 2.3GHz, and a GPU that boasts 6 TFLOPS of peak compute performance.
The system features 12GB of GDDR5 graphics memory and 326GB/s memory bandwidth.
Microsoft said the Xbox One X will be available from 7 November 2017 for $499, with pre-orders opening around the world this week.
The console is yet to receive a launch date for South Africa, and pre-orders are not available locally.
Microsoft South Africa said the clearance certification for the Xbox One X to land locally is still being approved, and is the reason for the delay.
Previously, the Xbox One X website listed the local price for the console as R7,499.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.