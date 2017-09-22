Xbox One X selling out globally

The Xbox One X has started selling out around the world, Windows Central reported.

Microsoft’s new 4K console was a top-seller for Amazon and Target in the US, with both stores reportedly selling out.

Amazon Germany has also sold out its allocation.

The Xbox One X features an 8-core custom AMD processor clocked at 2.3GHz, and a GPU that boasts 6 TFLOPS of peak compute performance.

The system features 12GB of GDDR5 graphics memory and 326GB/s memory bandwidth.

Microsoft said the Xbox One X will be available from 7 November 2017 for $499, with pre-orders opening around the world this week.

The console is yet to receive a launch date for South Africa, and pre-orders are not available locally.

Microsoft South Africa said the clearance certification for the Xbox One X to land locally is still being approved, and is the reason for the delay.

Previously, the Xbox One X website listed the local price for the console as R7,499.

Now read: All 118 games that will be enhanced for Xbox One X