Oculus to refund gamers for disappointing VR content

Oculus has announced a series of updates to its ecosystem for the Rift and Gear VR headsets.

The Oculus Store now allows gamers to request refunds on most applications and games, subject to its refund policy.

This means gamers who purchased a VR game they find disappointing can opt for a refund.

Applications for the Oculus Rift can be refunded within 14 days of purchase, as long as the user has played the game for less than two hours.

Mobile applications can be refunded within two days if the user has not engaged with the content for over 30 minutes.

Other updates include the addition of a public test channel, library improvements, and seamless transition between content.

