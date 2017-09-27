Ataribox to launch in 2018 for under $300

Atari has revealed more details about its upcoming Ataribox console, reported Engadget.

The report stated that the console will start shipping in “late spring 2018” in the US, and will become available for order as part of an Indiegogo campaign this year.

Its price tag will be between $250-$300.

The Ataribox is inspired by the design of the Atari 2600, and includes SD card support, an HDMI port, and four USB ports. It will be powered by an AMD processor and run Linux.

Two versions of the console will be available: one in wood colours, and one with a black/red finish.

No information on which games will be on the console was revealed.

