Stardew Valley coming to Nintendo Switch

Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone has announced that the game will launch on Nintendo Switch on 5 October 2017.
The port was developed by Sickhead Games and coordinated by Stardew Valley’s publisher Chucklefish Games.
“I’m very happy to see Stardew come to a Nintendo console. I grew up on Nintendo, after all,” said Barone.
Stardew Valley will be $15 on the Nintendo Switch.
