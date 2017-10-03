Stardew Valley coming to Nintendo Switch

Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone has announced that the game will launch on Nintendo Switch on 5 October 2017.

The port was developed by Sickhead Games and coordinated by Stardew Valley’s publisher Chucklefish Games.

“I’m very happy to see Stardew come to a Nintendo console. I grew up on Nintendo, after all,” said Barone.

Stardew Valley will be $15 on the Nintendo Switch.

