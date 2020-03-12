Acer unveils 240Hz IPS Predator gaming monitors

Acer has launched its first Predator Fast IPS gaming displays, which boast high refresh rates paired with IPS LCD technology.

The new 24.5-inch Predator XB253QGX and 27-inch Predator XB273GX combine a 240Hz refresh rate with IPS panels.

IPS screens boast better image quality, wider viewing angles, and larger colour gamuts than the TN panels which are typically found in high refresh rate displays.

Although many 144Hz gaming monitors now use IPS screens with high refresh rates, there are few 240Hz monitors which use IPS technology.

High refresh rate displays are popular among gamers as moving images appear crisper – an attribute which offers a better experience in competitive shooters and other fast-paced games.

Features

Both monitors support native resolutions of 1,920 x 1,080, 400 nits of peak brightness, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and 1 ms grey-to-grey (GtG) response time.

Using an overdrive feature, the response time can be brought down to 0.1ms on the 24.5-inch display and 0.5ms on the 27-inch monitor.

The monitors’ LCD panels are capable of displaying 16.78 million colours and can reproduce 99% of the sRGB colour gamut.

In terms of dynamic refresh rate technology, the displays are VESA Adaptive Sync and Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

Availability

The two monitors are currently only shown on Acer Japan’s website, and the company has not announced when the displays will be available in other parts of the world.

The 24.5-inch variant is priced at ¥46,000 (R7,360), while the 27-inch comes with a ¥55,000 (R8,800) price tag.

The table below shows the specifications of Acer’s Predator 240Hz IPS displays.

Component Predator XB253QGX Predator XB273GX Panel 24.5-inch IPS 27-inch IPS Native Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 1,920 x 1,080 Maximum Refresh Rate 240Hz 240Hz Brightness Standard: 350 cd/m2 HDR: 400 cd/m2 Standard: 400 cd/m2 HDR: 400 cd/m2 Contrast 1,000:1 1,000:1 Viewing Angles 178 degrees 178 degrees Response Time 1 ms GtG / 0.1ms OD 1 ms GtG / 0.5ms OD Pixel Density 82PPI 90PPI Colour Gamut 99% sRGB 99% sRGB Inputs 1 x DisplayPort 1.2a, 2x HDMI 2.0b 1 x DisplayPort 1.2a, 2x HDMI 2.0b Audio Audio jack Audio jack Ports 4 x USB 3.0 4 x USB 3.0

