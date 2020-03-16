Xbox Series X – Full hardware specifications revealed

Microsoft has revealed detailed specifications of the hardware inside its next-generation console – the Xbox Series X.

The console is scheduled to be released in the 2020 holiday season – in either November or December.

Microsoft stated that the Xbox Series X will “set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, all while allowing you to bring your gaming legacy forward with you and play thousands of games from four generations”.

Processing power

The Xbox Series X will be powered by a custom eight-core AMD Zen2 processor running at a peak frequency of 3.8GHz.

When hyper-threading is enabled, the clock will run at 3.66GHz. Microsoft emphasised that these frequencies will be locked, no matter the thermal load.

Microsoft claims that this processing power will provide four-times the overall performance of the Xbox One X.

The processor will be paired with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, with a 320MB bus.

Graphics

The custom RDNA 2-class GPU boasts double the graphics performance of the Xbox One X.

It will deliver 12 teraflops of computing performance through 3,328 shaders across 52 compute units while running at a sustained 1,825MHz in all environments.

This will make it capable of running 4K visuals at a minimum of 60 frames per second, with a 120FPS target frame rate.

For reference, tests show it can run an optimised version of Gears 5 on Ultra settings at over 100FPS.

Microsoft said one of the other noticeable graphics improvements will be hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing, which simulates the natural properties of light and sound in real-time “more accurately than any technology before it”.

Storage and other features

The console will ship with a 1TB custom NVMe SSD, with the option to expand this with another 1TB via an expansion card.

For external storage connectivity, it supports the USB 3.2 standard and comes with a 4K UHD Blu-Ray drive.

The console will be backwards compatible with all previous generations of Xbox titles.

The table below shows the full specifications of the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X CPU 8 Cores at 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU GPU 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs at 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU RAM 16GB GDDR6 Memory bandwidth 10GB at 560 GB/s, 6GB at 336 GB/s Internal storage 1 TB Custom NVMe SSD Expandable storage 1 TB Expansion Card External Storage USB 3.2 External HDD Support Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive I/O Throughput 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block) Performance Target 4K at 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

