PlayStation 5 specifications revealed – Huge gaming power

Sony has revealed the hardware specifications of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) in a livestream presentation.

The presentation was led by Sony’s PlayStation architect Mark Cerny, who stated that the new gaming console will be a big improvement over the PlayStation 4 and 4 Pro.

Cerny said the PS5 will feature 10.28 teraflops of graphics processing power thanks to its AMD-based system.

The PS5 features an AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz, with variable frequencies.

The CPU will then be a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 unit clocked at 3.5GHz, which can also run at variable frequencies.

Sony will pack 16GB of GDDR6 RAM into the console, along with an 825GB SSD that the company said will offer super-fast loading times.

The SSD will be able to deliver bandwidth of 5.5GB/s.

Additionally, Sony will allow users to expand their storage with an NVMe SSD via an expansion slot, or using an external HDD via USB.

8K visuals and audio

Cerny spoke at length about the PlayStation 5’s audio abilities thanks to its “Tempest Engine”.

This will be able process 3D audio and aims to engulf users in sound, as opposed to just playing it at them through a stereo set-up.

Sony has previously stated that the PS5 will be capable of delivering 8K visuals and ray-tracing support.

Other punted features include backwards compatibility with PlayStation 4 titles, support for VR gaming, and optimisation for cloud game streaming.

Additionally, the company has said it will introduce haptic feedback in the new controllers for the console.

Recent reports have indicated that Sony is struggling with a shortage of parts for the console, however – particularly RAM and flash memory.

This drove the production cost per unit for the PlayStation 5 to $450 in February.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will be released in the holiday 2020 period – somewhere between October and December.

Specifications