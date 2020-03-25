Video game downloads throttled due to coronavirus

Content delivery network Akamai has announced that it will throttle video game downloads during peak periods to manage congestion.

“As businesses and consumers around the world adjust their routines amid the various COVID-19 restrictions, the internet is being used at a scale that the world has never experienced,” Akamai said.

“This increased usage is causing concern about whether the internet will be able to continue handling the ever-increasing amounts of traffic.”

The company said it is working with Microsoft and Sony to help manage congestion during peak periods, stating that gaming software downloads account for large amounts of Internet traffic whenever an update for a popular modern game is released.

“Playing video games enables people all over the world to connect with friends and family and enjoy much-needed entertainment during these uncertain times,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.

“Our goal is to partner with other leaders in the industry to help ensure gamers are able to enjoy engaging experiences.”

Microsoft also confirmed that it would be actively monitoring bandwidth usage and throttling download speeds as needed to ensure that users are provided with smooth gaming experience.

Latency unaffected

In a notice to PlayStation gamers, Sony stated that while game downloads may be slower than normal, gameplay should be unaffected by these changes.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment is working with internet service providers in Europe to manage download traffic to help preserve access for the entire internet community.”

“Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay,” Sony added.

Sony and Microsoft have confirmed that video game downloads will be throttled, but Valve and other PC game distribution platforms have not yet stated whether their users will see slower downloads.

Nintendo has also not confirmed whether it will throttle downloads.